Chia seeds: Nutritional information and health advantages

Everyone knows about chia seed. These little energy boosters are packed with fibre and necessary nutrients that aid the body in many ways, from weight loss to blood sugar regulation.

The Internet is saturated with information regarding many chia seed claims, both true and false. Without being aware of the daily requirement or the drawbacks of eating an excessive amount, many people who want to reduce weight include chia seeds in their diet.

We will cover a number of facts about the advantages chia seeds give in this article.

In addition to having a good quantity of fibre, chia seeds also have a healthy amount of protein, calcium, phosphorus, zinc, and polyunsaturated fats like omega 3 fatty acids.

According to a study from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, chia seeds are a complete protein because they contain all nine of the essential amino acids that the body cannot produce.

According to the study, two tablespoons of chia seeds (1 ounce or 28 grammes) have the highest concentration of plant-based omega-3 fatty acids at 140 calories, 4 grammes of protein, 11 grammes of fibre, 7 grammes of unsaturated fat, 18% of the RDA for calcium, and trace minerals like zinc and copper.

Due to the presence of dietary fibre, several health professionals advise eating chia seeds to lose weight. Chia seeds include 34 grammes of fibre per 100 grammes, according to the USDA.

Presence of fibre in such a big amount keeps the person fuller for a longer duration and subsequently reduces appetite.