Gulf based air carrier announces exclusive discounts for passengers

Muscat: The national air carrier of Oman, Oman Air has announced new exclusive discounts for passengers. The offer will be given on flights from Europe.

Oman Air informed that, until 19th September 2022, those purchasing a Business or Economy class ticket from London, Frankfurt, Istanbul, Milan, Munich, Paris, Trabzon or Zurich can enjoy up to 20%.

Earlier the airline announced a number of initiatives and promotions for FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. The air carrier will operate Match Day Shuttle flights between Muscat and Doha.