Gulf based air carrier increases passenger capacity to this destination

Doha: Flagship air carrier of Qatar, Qatar Airways has decided to increase passenger capacity on its flights to and from Perth in Australia. The airline will deploy its Airbus A380 on the route from December 6. At present, the service is operated by Boeing B777-300ER aircraft.

The Airbus A380 aircraft features a three-class configuration of seating over two decks with a dedicated onboard premium lounge. The aircraft will accommodate an additional 163 passengers daily adding up to 517 seats spread across the three cabins: 8 First Class seats, 48 Business Class seats and 461 Economy Class seats.