Meloni and Salvini of Italy argue about the energy problem

Tensions that have been building for some time between Giorgia Meloni, who is expected to win this month’s election and become Italy’s next prime minister, and her friend Matteo Salvini, the leader of the League, have erupted 10 days before the vote.

According to most predictions, Meloni’s nationalist Brothers of Italy party will defeat Salvini’s League on September 25 and become the largest party in the nation, securing victory for their conservative coalition, which also includes Forza Italia.

However, tensions between the two have gotten worse, particularly over how to address the energy crisis. Meloni has rejected Salvini’s calls for significant government spending to assist people in paying their utility bills.

Meloni told La7 TV late on Wednesday, ‘I’m shocked because sometimes he seems more combative with me than with his opponents.’

Salvini continued to put pressure on the government on Thursday, insisting that it was essential for it to take on 30 billion euros ($30 billion) more debt in order to assist individuals and companies affected by the recent record increase in gas and electricity costs.

He told Canale 5 TV, It shocks me that some party leaders… say ‘No, let’s be careful, let’s wait’. I’m not being arbitrary here… We run the possibility of another COVID-style catastrophe.’

Meloni asserts that Italy, which has the second-highest public debt mountain in the euro zone, must exercise caution when taking on new debt and believes the energy crisis was brought on by market speculation and may end soon.