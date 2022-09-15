‘Nation blessed to have a skilled, talented pool of engineers’: PM Modi extends Engineer’s Day greetings

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed greetings to all the engineers of the country on the occasion of Engineer’s Day on Thursday, and said that the nation is blessed to have a skilled and talented pool of engineers that contribute to nation building. PM Modi also assured that the government is working to enhance the infrastructure for the students to pursue engineering.

‘Greetings to all engineers on #EngineersDay. Our nation is blessed to have a skilled and talented pool of engineers who are contributing to nation building. Our Government is working to enhance infrastructure for studying engineering including building more engineering colleges’, PM Modi said in a tweet.

In another tweet, the Prime Minister remembered the contribution of Bharat Ratna awardee Dr M. Visvesvaraya. He shared a snippet from one of his previous Mann Ki Baat addresses where he had talked about the subject. ‘On #EngineersDay, we remember the pathbreaking contribution of Sir M. Visvesvaraya. May he keep inspiring generations of future engineers to distinguish themselves. I am also sharing a snippet from one of the previous #MannKiBaat programmes where I talked about this subject’, he said.

In the shared snippet, an engineering student Bhavna Tripathi from Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur had urged PM Modi to have a conversation with the Engineers and Engineering students to encourage and motivate their self-confidence on Engineer’s Day. PM Modi responded to her request while praising the engineers in India. He said that India has been a land of innovative engineering that ‘made the unimaginable imaginable’. ‘Lakhs of people and farmers are being benefitted by the Krishna Raja Sagar Dam built by Visvesvaraya on the Cauvery River. He is remembered all across the country with deep respect…Our engineers have made their mark following his footsteps’, PM Modi said.

He also recalled the Kutch earthquake of 2001 and emphasised on the building of houses that were earlier constructed keeping in mind the local conditions of that area which used to keep people safe. ‘While we observe Engineer’s Day, we should think of our future and see what needs to be done’, he said. ‘Disaster management has become a big challenge today. The world is struggling hard to mitigate natural calamities. In such conditions, structural engineering and its curriculum should be considered, how to make construction work eco-friendly, how to add value to the local materials for improved construction, and how to make zero waste a priority; all this should be pondered over while we celebrate Engineer’s Day’, PM Modi said.