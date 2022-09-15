‘No taboo about eating non-veg, but avoid beef’: RSS intellectual wing head

New Delhi: The government cannot outlaw non-vegetarian cuisine, but meat should be avoided, according to top RSS official J Nanda Kumar on Wednesday. Kumar noted that this was his own view and not the position of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the intellectual branch of the Sangh.

The RSS official was asked about the matter when he declared that his group and many other Sangh affiliates will be hosting a three-day intellectual conference called ‘Lokmanthan’ beginning on September 20 in Guwahati to ‘highlight the country’s diversity’.

Speaking at a news conference held here, Kumar stated that Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will officially open the event and that a special focus will be placed on the cultures of the Northeastern states. ‘ Some hostile elements are waging a nefarious assault against the nation’s cohesiveness. We want to appreciate our diversity at the conclave in order to make our togetherness stronger’, Kumar remarked.

When questioned about the varied eating habits that are common in the nation amid accusations that the Sangh and other saffron organisations are forcing their preferences on others, Kumar responded, ‘Non-vegetarian food is not a taboo and it cannot be prohibited’. He further clarified that this was his own viewpoint and not Sangh’s.

‘Common folks consume non-vegetarian foods. You can’t claim that it’s forbidden in India. People do consume such foods, according to the climatic circumstances and geographic places’, Kumar told PTI. He said that non-vegetarian food is a ‘staple diet’ for the majority of people in coastal regions and the Northeastern states.

He emphasized that there are strong traditional and scientific arguments against eating beef. Speaking about the conclave, Kumar stated that Dattatreya Hosabale, the general secretary of the RSS, and Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan will both deliver speeches during the closing session.