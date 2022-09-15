Abu Dhabi: The opening date of SeaWorld Abu Dhabi announced. The new mega theme park will be opened to public in 2023. The construction work of the next-generation marine-life theme park is now finished 90%.

The mega theme park has a total area of 183,000sqm and it is expected to contain more than 58 million litres of water. It has region’s largest and most expansive multi-species marine-life aquarium which contain more than 150 species of marine animals and hundreds of birds.