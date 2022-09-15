Pre-marital medical tests couples should take; Read on

Are you preparing to tie the knot soon? You and your spouse both need to get some vital health screenings. In India, getting our horoscopes matched is something that many people value highly while frequently ignoring the health component. However, for a successful marriage, both parties must be in good physical and mental condition. And even if there are problems, they need not be a hindrance if you and your partner are both aware of them and are aware of the measures you need to take individually and as a pair to solve them.

HIV Test

AIDS is caused by the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV), which also makes the body less able to fight infections. It is critical for couples to take the test and evaluate their results before getting hitched.

Fertility Test

The logical next step in marriage for the majority of couples is having kids. Therefore, it makes sense for couples to have a fertility test. If you and your partner are certain that having children or biological children is not in the cards, you can skip this step.

Genetic Test

When it comes to diabetes, heart disease, or any other issue, family history is crucial. Knowing if one has inherited or is predisposed to acquire any of these disorders is beneficial.

STD Test

It is essential to get tested for sexually transmitted diseases or STDs. It is crucial for a successful marriage and the partner’s health.

Blood Group Compatibility and Thalassemia Test

Blood group incompatibility or a partner’s thalassemia might cause birth abnormalities in the foetus or pregnancy difficulties. It is important to evaluate the Rh factors of both couples and get medical guidance if necessary.

Mental health status

Knowing about any mental health issues is crucial since they can have an impact on a marriage and can be passed on to biological children.