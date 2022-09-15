Qantas Airways launches new flight service from India to Australia

Sydney: Flag carrier of Australia, Qantas airways has announced a new flight service from India. The largest Australian air carrier will operate direct flights from Bengaluru (BLR) to Sydney (SYD).

Qantas will fly an A330 aircraft from Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport to Sydney 4 times per week on Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Qantas is now the only airline offering direct flights between Australia’s 2 largest cities and the north and south of India. At present, Qantas flies Melbourne to Delhi on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.