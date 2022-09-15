Recent privacy updates raise Apple’s in-app costs by 40%; Report

In-app purchases (IAPs) had an increase in the average price of 40% year over year (YoY) in July on the iOS App Store, which is said to be due to privacy enhancements, but only by 9% on the Google Play store. On both iOS and Google Play, books looked to be among the top five categories for price hikes, with some other categories seeing greater price increases than others.

In comparison to social networking, navigation received a near-perfect rating of 88% in the Google App Store. On Google Play, food and beverages held the top spot with a 50% ranking. According to statistics from Apptopia, an app analytics business, people are seeing price rises almost everywhere, with the consumer price index in the US climbing 8.5% year over year.

IANS reported that according to the Apptopia report, ‘The rise on iOS comes much before inflation (not the case for Google Play) hits hard in 2022, indicating publishers may actually be reacting to increased effective cost per install (eCPI) due to increased user acquisition costs caused by Apple’s App Tracking Transparency (ATT) policies’.

More money was spent on in-app purchases than on purchases made on a monthly or annual basis. The average cost of an iOS single purchase climbed by 36%, while the cost of yearly and monthly in-app purchases increased by 19%.

Adam Blacker, VP, Insights, stated that ‘publishers are striving to deliver a value and engage users for longer to cut down on acquisition expenses,’ according to IANS. With the release of iOS 16, the tech behemoth Apple aimed to personalise your devices by making some of the greatest modifications to the Lock Screen, iMessage, and Mail.