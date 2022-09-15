Resolution from the IAEA Board asks Russia to evacuate Zaporizhzhia

Diplomats at the closed-door meeting said that the 35-nation Board of Governors of the U.N. nuclear watchdog on Thursday adopted a resolution demanding that Russia end its occupation of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine.

The second resolution on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has been approved by the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency, and even though the first resolution was passed in March before Russian forces took control of Zaporizhzhia, the largest nuclear power plant in Europe, their contents are very similar.

The top decision-making body of the IAEA, the board, meets more than once a year. Both resolutions were put forth on behalf of Ukraine by Canada and Poland. Ukraine is not a member of the board.

According to the diplomats, the language was approved with 26 votes in favour, 2 against, and 7 abstentions and demands that Russia ‘immediately cease all actions against, and at, the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant and any other nuclear facility in Ukraine.’

They stated that Egypt, South Africa, Senegal, Burundi, Vietnam, India, and Pakistan did not vote, whereas Russia and China did.

The resolution’s wording states that the board ‘condemns the Russian Federation’s ongoing use of force against nuclear facilities in Ukraine, including the continued presence of Russian military and Rosatom staff at the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant.’