Russia values China’s balanced attitude on Ukraine, Putin tells Xi

On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin conveyed to Chinese President Xi Jinping its support for Beijing’s ‘One China’ policy, opposition to American ‘provocations’ in the Taiwan Strait, and appreciation for China’s ‘balanced approach’ on Ukraine.

On the eve of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization conference in Uzbekistan, the two presidents were having a meeting. Since Russia’s ‘special military operation’ in Ukraine began in February, it was their first time actually speaking face to face.

During the bilateral meeting’s televised opening remarks, Putin said to Xi: ‘We place a high significance on our Chinese partners’ impartial stance on the Ukraine problem. We are aware of your queries and worries in this regard. Of course, we will lay out our case during today’s meeting.’

Since sending its armed forces into Ukraine in February, a move that sparked an unprecedented wave of Western sanctions against Moscow, Russia has gotten closer to China.

In the brief public statement, Putin also backed Beijing’s core beliefs, joining the two nations in what observers perceive to be a developing anti-U.S., anti-Western alliance.

Putin made reference to Beijing’s insistence that other nations refuse to recognise Taiwan as a sovereign nation. Beijing claims Taiwan is a part of China.

Putin declared, ‘We plan to strongly stick to the principle of ‘One China.’