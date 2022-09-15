Simple dietary advice to boost immunity and avoid bloating

With the change in season, a number of health problems manifest themselves that cause bloating and a compromised immune system. Maintaining a balanced diet is crucial for maintaining fitness and warding off seasonal illnesses.

Here are some important dietary advice from Tetley Green Tea Immune’s nutrition advisor Kavita Devgan that will help you stay healthy while taking advantage of the rainy season.

Fibre-rich foods

Stick to high-fibre meals like corn, beans, and oats because digestion becomes a little slow.

Eating easily digestible veggies and spices

During this season, one can eat a lot of vegetables that are simple to stomach, such as karela (bitter gourd) and snake gourd. Additionally, make sure to increase the amount of digestive spices in your diet, such as ajwain, saunf, and cumin seeds (jeera).

Include sabja seeds in the diet

Spicy food causes bloating and water retention, which are both very frequent throughout this season. Sabja seeds, often referred to as falooda seeds and basil seeds, are essential to include in your daily diet because they reduce bloating and cravings.

Importance of turmeric

Turmeric can be used freely to reduce inflammation. At night, consume Haldi Doodh (warm milk and turmeric), and when preparing the tadka, use a lot of Haldi.

Drink green tea daily

Consume green tea daily. Green tea can be prepared with lemon and honey to make it more antioxidant-rich and to add vitamin C. Everyone is aware that vitamin C supports the immune system.