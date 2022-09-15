Sweden’s Prime Minister resigns after losing election

Magdalena Andersson, the departing prime minister of Sweden, announced on Thursday that she has submitted her letter of resignation to the speaker of the parliament, opening the door to a new administration.

Following the general election on Sunday, which gave the right-wing bloc a majority, the speaker is now anticipated to give Ulf Kristersson, the leader of Sweden’s Moderate Party, the authority to form a new government.

Ulf Kristersson, the leader of Sweden’s Moderate Party, announced on Wednesday that he would start the process of putting together a new government after Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson admitted her Social Democrats had lost the general election over the weekend.