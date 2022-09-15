Tesla is being sued by a Californian for breaking its commitment to provide fully autonomous vehicles.

A California citizen has filed a lawsuit against Tesla for allegedly failing to fulfil the CEO Elon Musk’s promise of a fully autonomous car.

He asserted that the manufacturer of electric vehicles ‘deceptively and misleadingly advertised’ its driver-assistance features while maintaining that the business is ‘perpetually on the edge of refining’ the technology.

Briggs A. Matsko’s proposed class action was filed on Wednesday in San Francisco federal court. It claimed that despite the numerous times these promises had been proven to be false, Tesla and Musk had kept making them to attract media attention, fool consumers into thinking they had unmatched cutting-edge technology, and establish themselves as a dominant force in the rapidly expanding electric vehicle market.

Tesla hasn’t yet created anything that is even somewhat comparable to a fully autonomous vehicle, according to Matsko.

People who purchased or leased Tesla vehicles with Autopilot, Enhanced Autopilot, or Full Self-Driving technologies since 2016 are being sued in federal court in San Francisco for an undefined amount of damages.

According to Tesla, Full Self-Driving allows cars to obey traffic signals and change lanes, whereas Autopilot only allows them to steer, accelerate, and halt inside their own lane.

Additionally, it has been said that both technologies ‘do not make the car driverless’ and ‘need active driver supervision’ from a driver who is ‘completely attentive’ and has their hands on the wheel.

Matsko went on to say that he spent an additional $5,000 over the standard price for ‘Enhanced Autopilot’ when he purchased a new Tesla Model X in 2018.