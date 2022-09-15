DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSInternational

Ukraine extending its grip over the Kharkiv region, says Britain

Sep 15, 2022, 05:11 pm IST

The control of freshly liberated parts of Kharkiv Oblast is being further solidified by Ukrainian forces, according to Thursday’s statement from the British defence minister.

 

According to the British Defence Ministry’s daily intelligence briefing posted on Twitter, Russian forces have mainly left the region west of the Oskil River.

 

The tweet also noted that Russian forces withdrawing with high-value equipment that was necessary to support Russia’s artillery-focused style of combat.

