UP government suspends official over Urdu name plates order; Report

The Joint Director for Health, Dr. Tabassum Khan, was suspended by the Uttar Pradesh government after he issued an order requiring all district health officers to make sure that the nameplates and signboards at health centres were also written in Urdu. The government said that Dr. Tabassum Khan had been suspended due to allegations of ‘severe indiscipline’.

By issuing the order on September 1 ‘on her own without obtaining it authorised from the proper level,’ the government said in the suspension order that it had ‘prima facie’ determined that she had engaged in ‘severe indiscipline’. Health and Family Welfare Services’ Director (Planning and Budget) has been instructed to look into the situation more thoroughly.

According to the administration, she will report to the Director of Medical and Health Services while the investigation is ongoing. According to reports, when the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Waqf Board was formed in 2021, Khan was one of the three government nominees. Chairman of the Sunni Waqf Board Zufar Ahmad Faruqi said when asked if Khan’s suspension would impact her position on the board, ‘I think her standing in the Board will not be affected’.