Use Cloves to balance blood sugar level

For many people, the Covid pandemic has had a lasting effect. The culture of working from home has affected the immune system as well as creating a lifestyle that is extremely prone to sitting for extended periods of time. Numerous issues have been caused by an unhealthy way of living and bad eating habits. Diabetes is one of the main issues that individuals are dealing with nowadays. The majority of individuals in India are coping with this illness. Controlling blood sugar is crucial for diabetes patients, say physicians, because having too much glucose in the blood can lead to a variety of health issues. Because of this, doctors urge diabetes patients to eat foods that have a low glycemic index.

There are several home treatments that help to maintain the blood sugar level under control, in addition to taking medications and adhering to a suitable diet as prescribed by your doctor. The Indian spice clove is simple to get in our kitchens and is excellent for diabetics. Let’s examine the proper method of consumption.

The therapeutic benefits of cloves are numerous, and they are excellent for health. Its ingestion can cure a variety of ailments, such as colds, coughs, headaches, etc. Additionally, cloves have advantageous qualities that aid in regulating blood glucose levels. However, do get medical advice once before using it.

In a glass of water, boil 8 to 10 cloves. Sieve it and drink the water when lukewarm. It should be consumed for at least three months by diabetic patients. This may aid in blood sugar regulation.