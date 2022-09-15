World leaders to be hosted by King Charles before the Queen’s funeral

A reception at Buckingham Palace will be hosted by King Charles the day before Queen Elizabeth’s funeral, and presidents, prime ministers, and monarchs from all over the world will travel to London throughout the weekend to pay their respects to the monarch.

Presidents of the United States Joe Biden and France Emmanuel Macron are two of the most well-known foreign visitors who have confirmed they will attend.

According to a senior Buckingham Palace official, heads of state and other high-ranking foreign dignitaries will be asked to congregate at the Royal Hospital, a retirement and care facility for former soldiers in west London, and are likely to go to Westminster Abbey in groups.

As world leaders, kings, and queens, as well as sizable audiences from both at home and abroad, descend upon London for the occasion, the funeral will be one of the largest policing operations in British history.

The official state event prior to the funeral will be a reception held at Buckingham Palace on Sunday by King Charles and Camilla, the Queen Consort.

Foreign dignitaries who do visit the country will also be permitted to view the Queen’s Lying in State in Westminster Hall of parliament prior to the funeral.

‘Many people, across many countries, have experienced a great feeling of loss as a result of Her Majesty’s passing,’ stated the Earl Marshal, Edward Fitzalan-Howard, the Duke of Norfolk, the most senior lord in England and in charge of state occasions.