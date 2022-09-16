A new citizenship rule has made British Muslims second-class citizens.

According to a research from UK think tank, British Muslims now have the status of ‘second class’ citizens as a result of a new rule that is being enforced by the parliament and has the authority to revoke citizenship of British residents without warning.

The Institute of Race Relations (IRR) attempted to hold the UK government responsible for racial prejudice in a report titled ‘Citizenship: from right to privilege’ that was released on Sunday. The IRR claimed that the bill almost exclusively targets Muslims, particularly those with South Asian ancestry.

The new clause, known as Clause 9, that was inserted to the Nationality and Borders Act 2022 in April is discussed in detail in the study.

The clause states that a British citizen who is abroad is deprived of citizenship until ‘they try to come home and are refused boarding or they need help from the British Embassy because their passport, money, etc., have been lost or stolen,’ the report said.

The story of Shamima Begum, who lost her citizenship after being smuggled at age 15 into the Islamic State’s hands, was mentioned in the IRR report.

Previously, UK citizens received written notice when their citizenship was revoked.

The decision can be contested by those who have lost their citizenship through an appeals procedure. The removal of the requirement to notify, according to detractors, prohibits them from using that privilege.