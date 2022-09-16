Begusarai mass shooting accused arrested by Bihar police

One of the accused in the Begusarai mass shooting incident, which resulted in one death and at least nine injuries, has been arrested by Bihar police. Keshav has been identified as the accused. The accused was arrested by Jhajha police officers on the Maurya Express Train after they received a tip. The Begusarai police were then tasked with receiving him.

On September 13, two bike-borne men in Begusarai, Bihar, opened fire on NH-28 and NH-31, killing one person and critically wounding at least nine others. The incident was recorded on CCTV.

At Malhipur Chowk in Begusarai, the assailants on motorbikes went on the attack and opened fire indiscriminately on the crowd. Many prominent leaders condemned the firing. Sushil Kumar, a former deputy chief minister of Bihar, stated that ‘In Begusarai, two criminals on a motorcycle shot at and injured 9 people. This is a first of its kind incident in the history of Bihar.’

Seven police officers were suspended for duty neglect one day after the incident.