British Muslims are being treated as second-class citizens under ‘new citizenship law’: Report

According to research from the UK think tank, British Muslims now have the status of ‘second class’ citizens as a result of a new rule that is being implemented by the parliament and has the authority to revoke the citizenship of British residents without warning. The Institute of Race Relations (IRR) attempted to hold the UK government responsible for racial prejudice in a report titled ‘Citizenship: from right to privilege’ that was released on Sunday. The IRR claimed that the bill almost exclusively targets Muslims, particularly those with South Asian ancestry.

The study especially discusses Clause 9, a new provision that was inserted into the Nationality and Borders Act 2022 in April. The section stipulates that a British national who is overseas loses citizenship until ‘they try to fly home and are refused boarding or they need help from the British Embassy because their passport, money, etc., have been lost or stolen,’ according to the newspaper. The story of Shamima Begum, who lost her citizenship after being taken into the Islamic State at the age of 15, was mentioned in the IRR study.

‘In order to target British Muslims with South Asian and Middle Eastern ancestry, changes to citizenship law that created these classes of citizenship were implemented. Such divides promote racist messaging about ‘undeserving’ people unworthy of being British and serve as a continual reminder to minority ethnic individuals that they must watch their step ‘, Frances Webber, vice-chair of the IRR, stated in the study.

Previously, UK citizens received written notice when their citizenship was withdrawn. The judgment can be contested by those who have lost their citizenship through an appeals procedure. The removal of the requirement to notify, according to detractors, prohibits people from using that privilege. Reacting to the report, the Home Office spokesperson defended their decision, saying that the law would affect only a handful of people.

The UK’s safety and security are our top priorities. Citizenship may only be revoked after a thorough investigation and in compliance with international law. As the spokesman stated to the Guardian, ‘it is used against those who have fraudulently obtained citizenship and against the most dangerous individuals, such as terrorists, radicals, and significant organized criminals. We make no apologies for doing whatever is required to defend the UK from people who represent a threat to national security,’ the statement continued.