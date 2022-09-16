Commodity Market: Gold price hits 1 month-low

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold depreciated for the third day in a row in Kerala. Today, price of yellow metal slipped down by Rs 320 per 8 gram to Rs 36,640. This is the lowest price reported this month. In the last two days, price of the precious metal edged lower by Rs 440 per 8 gram. This

On Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading Rs 76 or 0.2% down at 49,236 per 10 gram. Yesterday, gold futures at Rs 49,312. Silver futures were ruling Rs 198 or 0.4% down at Rs 56,219 per kg.

In the international market, price of spot gold remained firm at $1,664.48 per ounce. It is down 3% for the week so far. Prices hit its lowest since April 2020 at $1,659.47 on Thursday. U.S. gold futures were down 0.3% at $1,673.10.