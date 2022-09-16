ED opposes Sanjay Raut’s bail plea, files chargesheet against him

In the Patra Chawl redevelopment scam case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) charged Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Friday. The ED also rejected the politician’s plea for bail. ED opposed the bail request and claimed the applicant had been operating secretly to avoid leaving a trail of money.

After the ED inspected his home, Sanjay Raut was arrested on August 1 in connection with a money laundering case involving alleged irregularities in the redevelopment of a Mumbai ‘chawl.’

The agency claimed that Raut’s reasons in his bail are ‘Absolutely baseless, devoid of any merits and merely an attempt to deviate from the process of law. The accused is fully involved in the offence of money laundering.’

The agency made reference to the supplementary complaint they had filed and stated that ‘The accused played a major role in the offence through his proxy and confidant Pravin Raut.’ Pravin Raut, who is still in custody and had submitted a bail plea in May, has already been charged by the agency; however, the case is still pending.