IIM-B is ranked fifth top business school in the Asia Pacific region by Bloomberg.

According to Bloomberg Businessweek’s list of the world’s top business schools, Bengaluru’s Indian Institute of Management (IIM) is ranked fifth in the Asia-Pacific region.

The top university in the area is Shanghai University of Finance and Economics.

The institute was recently named by the British newspaper Financial Times’ annual Masters in Management (MiM) list as India’s top business school for Masters students. IIM (B) came in at number 31 in the FT rankings, ahead of institutions from France, Germany, the US, the UK, and Denmark.

The Financial Times also reported that an IIM (Bangalore) alumnus makes an average weighted salary of $US144,178 year.

Global rankings of 117 MBA programmes were published by Bloomberg Businessweek.

The University of Chicago Booth School and Harvard Business School tied for second place, with Stanford once again topping the list of US business schools. The International Institute for Management Development in Lausanne, Switzerland, once again took first place in Europe.

The findings were derived from surveys of students, alumni, and recruiters as well as information on pay and employment.