In his debut tournament, Rohan Kunnummal becomes first Keralite to hit century in Duleep Trophy

Salem: Cricketer Rohan Kunnummal became the first Malayali player to hit a century in Duleep trophy. Notably, he hit the milestone in his debut tournament.

Kunnummal put up an interesting knock in his debut match for South Zone against North Zone by scoring 143 runs from 225 balls at Cricket Foundation Stadium, Salem on Thursday. He opened the batting for South Zone and steered the team by hitting 16 fours and two sixes. Kunnummal had 100-run partnership with his opening pair Mayank Agarwal and skipper Hanuma Vihari, who are in the Indian team. In the first day of the test, South Zone scored 324/2.

Meanwhile, Kunnummal has scored a total four centuries from the six innings he played in domestic first-class cricket. Basil Thambi from Kerala is also playing for South Zone.