In response to the #BoycottBrahmastra trend, Ayan Mukerji urged viewers to recognise the effort that ‘we have put in.’

The entire ‘Brahmastra’ team, including Ayan Mukerji, is currently enjoying the success of their movie. On September 9, the film starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bachchan was finally released in theatres. As predicted, the movie debuted to phenomenal box office success.

The movie has so far performed exceptionally well, but prior to its premiere, Ayan’s film was the subject of trolls, and the hashtag #BoycottBrahmastra became popular on social media.

When the boycott movement began to damage big-budget movies like Aamir Khan’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha,’ Akshay Kumar’s ‘Raksha Bandhan,’ and others, the backlash started to scare the filmmakers.

However, now a week later after the release, the director of the film, Mukerji has finally reacted to the trend and what he thought about it.

Ayan recently stated, ‘Yes, we did care what people were saying, but at the same time we were okay,’ in an interview with the Indian TV channel News18.

Although it seems unrealistic, we weren’t really able to concentrate about anything else since we were so preoccupied with making our movie, which had a love-centered theme throughout and posters that read ‘The light is coming.’

He continued by pleading with the audience to watch the movie and appreciate the work the entire team had put into it. ‘As a filmmaker, I am inviting everyone to come and watch it, including the people who are making all the noise and also the ones who aren’t convinced with our film.’