Indian Railways cancels 286 trains: Know how to check full list

New Delhi: The Indian Railways fully or partially cancelled 286 trains scheduled to depart today. The national transporter has fully cancelled 239 trains and partially cancelled 47 trains. These trains were cancelled due to technical, operational and maintenance issues.

The list of cancelled trains comprises trains running from several cities including Delhi, Howrah, Rampur, Bhatinda and more. The national transporter has requested passengers to check train details by visiting https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes or NTES app.

List of cancelled trains:

01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01620 , 01623 , 01885 , 01886 , 03047 , 03048 , 03051 , 03085 , 03086 , 03094 , 03592 , 04019 , 04020 , 04551 , 04552 , 04601 , 04602 , 04699 , 05031 , 05032 , 05091 , 05092 , 05334 , 05366 , 05453 , 05454 , 05459 , 05460 , 06663 , 06664 , 06977 , 07282 , 07464 , 07628 , 07630 , 07783 , 07888 , 07906 , 07907 , 08263 , 08264 , 08275 , 08276 , 08277 , 08278 , 08317 , 08318 , 08429 , 08430 , 08747 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 09483 , 10101 , 10102 , 11265 , 11266 , 11651 , 11652 , 12383 , 12384 , 12536 , 12705 , 12706 , 12987 , 13009 , 13010 , 13011 , 13015 , 13017 , 13018 , 13019 , 13020 , 13021 , 13022 , 13023 , 13024 , 13028 , 13030 , 13031 , 13032 , 13043 , 13045 , 13046 , 13105 , 13106 , 13151 , 13152 , 13156 , 13159 , 13179 , 13180 , 13185 , 13186 , 13187 , 13188 , 15051 , 15777 , 15778 , 17257 , 17258 , 17267 , 18201 , 18233 , 18234 , 18235 , 18236 , 18247 , 18248 , 20948 , 20949 , 22321 , 22322 , 22867 , 36811 , 36812 , 36813 , 36814 , 36815 , 36816 , 36817 , 36818 , 36819 , 36820 , 36821 , 36822 , 36823 , 36824 , 36825 , 36827 , 36828 , 36829 , 36831 , 36832 , 36833 , 36834 , 36835 , 36836 , 36838 , 36839 , 36840 , 36841 , 36842 , 36843 , 36844 , 36846 , 36847 , 36848 , 36849 , 36850 , 36851 , 36852 , 36853 , 36854 , 36855 , 36856 , 36858 , 36860 , 37211 , 37216 , 37264 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 37731 , 37732 , 37741 , 37746 , 37781 , 37782 , 37783 , 37784 , 37785 , 37786 , 37811 , 37812 , 37813 , 37814 , 37815 , 37816 , 37817 , 37818 , 37819 , 37820 , 37821 , 37822 , 37823 , 37824 , 37825 , 37826 , 37827 , 37828 , 37829 , 37830 , 37831 , 37832 , 37834 , 37835 , 37836 , 37837 , 37838 , 37839 , 37840 , 37841 , 37842 , 37843 , 37844 , 37845 , 37847 , 37848 , 37849 , 37850 , 37851 , 37852 , 37853 , 37854 , 37855 , 37857 , 52544 , 52591 , 52594 , 72451 , 72452

How to check if your train is cancelled:

Visit indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of journey

Next, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen

Click on Cancelled Trains option

Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details as per requirement