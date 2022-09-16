Is Masood Azhar still alive? ‘Ungoverned Spaces’ are terrorists’ safe havens in Afghanistan

The quarrel between Pakistan and Afghanistan over Maulana Masood Azhar’s whereabouts is becoming more intriguing. Azhar is one of the terrorists who was released by India in return for passengers of an Indian Airlines jet that was hijacked in 1999. Since his release, he has been involved in various terrorist acts, some of which have targeted India. If Pakistan’s statements in this regard are to be believed, it is unknown when and how he moved to Afghanistan.

Regarding Pakistan’s assertions that Azhar, the leader of the Pakistan-based terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed, is now in Afghanistan, Ahmed was questioned. Also brought up was Pakistan’s letter requesting that the Afghan government ‘identify and arrest’ Azhar. Azhar may currently be in Afghanistan, according to the letter from Pakistan asking for help in finding and apprehending one of the most wanted terrorists.

A spokesperson for the Pakistani government said they have provided ‘intelligence and operational’ help to find the person in addition to sharing documentary evidence. The Taliban have disputed the allegations and Azhar’s location. Pakistan’s foreign ministry has expressed concern that there are pockets of ungoverned spaces within Afghanistan that are being used by terrorist groups as safe havens. ‘Multiple deadly cross-border terrorist attacks from Afghanistan only increase these legitimate concerns’, a spokesperson said. Pakistan expects the Afghan interim authorities to take concrete and verifiable actions to deliver on these assurances.

The Taliban reject claims

Mohammad chief Masood Azhar is not in Afghanistan, Taliban spokesperson tells ToloNews. This comes after the Taliban’s interim Afghan government spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid made the strongly-worded remarks on the claims. The JeM is responsible for multiple deadly attacks in India, including the attack on the Indian Parliament in December 2001.