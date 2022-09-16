Jignesh Mevani, Gujarat MLA, sentenced to six months in prison in 2016 case

Jignesh Mevani, a Dalit MLA and leader, got a six-month jail sentence in connection with a 2016 case. Jignesh Mevani and 18 others were sentenced to six months in prison by an Ahmedabad court on Friday for organising protests in 2016 to demand for the renaming of the Law Bhavan building at Gujarat University after BR Ambedkar.

Twenty people in total were arrested in relation to the 2016 case. On Friday, one of the accused was found guilty and received a six-month prison sentence.

Jignesh Mevani was attacked earlier this week in Ahmedabad while attending a public meeting. In a tweet, Jignesh Mevani’s team alleged that Pradipsinh Jadeja’s goons, a former state home minister, were responsible for the attack.

At the time of the incident, Congress leader Jignesh Mevani and the head of the Scheduled Castes Department, Hitendra Pithadiya, were in present at a meeting at the Narmada Apartment in Vastral, Ahmedabad.