Know the power and importance of eye contact during sex

Sex is something very intimate and closest connection 2 people.Eye contact during sex is an incredible, powerful form of intimacy. It make feel connected during the activity. Eye contact during sex also intensifies feelings of vulnerability.

As per experts, intense eye contact will stimulate sexual arousal. People like feeling seen and understood. Intense or prolonged eye contact helps people feel seen and can make them feel confident and even aroused. Eye contact can also make sex more intimate.

Also Read: These are the benefits of morning sex

Most women close their eyes during sex, while their partners want them to keep an eye contact with them. As per sexologists, looking at men with love, will make men more confident in bed.

‘Eye contact can be arousing because it allows for a connection which is authentic and emotional. Neurological research has suggested that eye contact plays an important role in allowing two people to get a sense of one another’s emotional and mental states. In other words, eye contact allows us to transcend tendencies toward objectification and connect with our partner in a deeper, more authentic and intimate way,’ says Dr. Daniel Sher, a clinical psychologist.