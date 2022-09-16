Pakistan’s foreign minister says, Masood Azhar, leader of Jaish-e-Mohammed, is in Afghanistan

Jaish-e- According to Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Mohammed head Masood Azhar is in Afghanistan. Days after the Taliban denied his presence in Afghanistan, the minister made a statement. According to Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the conflict over Azhar no longer just concerns India and Pakistan. He claimed that he has become a trialateral issue between India, Pakistan, and Afghanistan.

Masood Azhar’s alleged presence in Pakistan was flatly denied by Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid on Wednesday. He said that such terrorist groups are capable of operating on Pakistani soil and even with official support. It indicates that Pakistan had also written to the Taliban government, pleading with it to send Masood Azhar to Islamabad.

According to a senior official in the Pakistani foreign ministry quoted in The News on Tuesday, ‘we have written a one-page letter to the Afghan foreign ministry, asking them to locate, report and arrest Masood Azhar, as we believe that he is hiding somewhere in (eastern Nangarhar province) Afghanistan.’

Mujahid had refuted Pakistan’s claim, claiming that Islamabad had not made such a demand to Afghanistan. ‘Jaish-e-Mohammad chief is not in Afghanistan. Such organisations can operate on Pakistan’s soil and even under official patronage,’ Mujahid had told TOLO News. ‘We’ll not allow anyone to use Afghanistan’s soil against any other country.’