Republican governor launches fresh row over ‘immigration amid partisan tussle’; Report

The Republican and Democratic-controlled states appear to be squabbling about immigration. Thousands of immigrants are said to have been transported from Republican-controlled border areas like Texas and Arizona to Democratic-controlled New York, Chicago, and Washington.

They argue that Democratic-ruled states should accept more immigrants since the Democrats haven’t enforced immigration rules, and blame Democratic-governed states for promoting immigration. The most recent participant is Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who claimed responsibility on Wednesday for dispatching two planes delivering 50 immigrants to the affluent island of Martha’s Vineyard.

According to Reuters, Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts is both a well-known summer resort for A-list celebrities and a rural community with barely 20,000 residents year-round. In a statement, the governor’s office said that ‘it is part of the state’s effort to transport migrants to sanctuary places’.

These so-called ‘sanctuary cities’ are ones that do not strictly abide by federal immigration laws but instead have policies that assist illegal immigrants, including those that former President Donald Trump introduced. Florida’s communications director Taryn Fenske stated in a statement that the state can ‘confirm’ that the two planes carrying illegal immigrants that arrived on Martha’s Vineyard today were a part of the state’s relocation programme to move illegal immigrants to safe havens.

Dylan Fernandes, a state legislator from Massachusetts, criticised the Florida governor on Twitter, calling the action an ‘evil and cruel’ conspiracy to exploit ‘human lives — men, women, and children — as political pawns’. According to a MassLive.com story published on Wednesday, these immigrants, the majority of whom were from Colombia and Venezuela, who arrived on Martha’s Vineyard didn’t even know where they were supposed to go. According to US law, states cannot evict immigrants without their permission. However, some people chose to change their direction intentionally since it brings them closer to their desired locations.