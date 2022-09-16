Russia wants its pilots to fix their own aircraft after sanctions; Read on…

Several sanctions were placed on Ukraine as a result of Russia’s invasion. Pilots of regional airlines are now being instructed to perform their own aircraft maintenance as a result, according to Newsweek. The declaration was made earlier this month at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok by Oleg Bocharov, Russia’s deputy minister of industry and trade.

We must educate and certify pilots as universal fighters in conjunction with the Ministry of Transportation. They must be both aircraft technicians and pilots at the same time. Additionally, the apparatus should allow for possible field repairs while in use ‘, stated Bocharov. In order to preserve the airworthiness of new types of domestic small aircraft, he added, ‘a completely new system for maintaining the airworthiness of pilots, especially of regional aviation, should be devised’.

The Russian aviation sector has been severely impacted by Western sanctions, with Russian aircraft being barred from the airspace of the US, EU, UK, and Canada. Even Aeroflot, the flag carrier of Russia, was forced to halt all foreign service, with the exception of Belarus. The EU says that the April addition of 21 Russian airlines to its Air Safety List, which forbids them from operating in its territory on ‘safety grounds,’ was independent of the invasion of Ukraine.