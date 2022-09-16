Sri Lanka announces squad for T20 World Cup 2022

Colombo: Sri Lanka have announced their 15-man squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022. The team is led by Dasun Shanaka. Most of the players from the Asia Cup 2022 are included in the squad. Sri Lanka won the Asia Cup title in UAE. Sri Lanka defeated Pakistan in the final at Dubai International Stadium.

Sri Lanka is placed in Group A. Other teams in the group are Namibia, United Arab Emirates and the Netherlands. Sri Lanka will face Namibia on Sunday, October 16, at the GMHBA Stadium, South Geelong, Victoria.

T20 World Cup squad: Dasun Shanaka (c), Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera (Subject to fitness), Lahiru Kumara (Subject to fitness), Dilshan Madushanka, Pramod Madushan

Standby Players: Ashen Bandara, Praveen Jayawickrema, Dinesh Chandimal, Binura Fernando, Nuwanidu Fernando