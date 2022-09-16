Two women IT proffesionals killed by ‘speeding’ car in Chennai

On Wednesday night in Chennai’s IT corridor, two female software workers were killed after being struck by a speeding automobile as they crossed the street.

The software experts have been identified as S Lavanya and R Lakshmi, who both worked as analysts at HCL State Street Service and were both 23 years old. On Wednesday at about 11.30 pm, a Honda City struck them as they were going back home.

The driver, Motheesh Kumar, 20, has been taken into custody. According to a senior police official, Kumar was moving his car at a very fast pace. ‘The car appears to have run at a high speed of around 130 km per hour’, the officer said.

One of them was killed on the spot, while the other succumbed to her injuries in a hospital. Lakshmi was from Kerala’s Palakkad, while Lavanya was from Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor. A toll road, IT firms, and a sizable residential population are all present along the IT corridor.

A local said that walkers are forced to take risks and cross roadways in the midst of busy streets since there are not enough zebra crossings. ‘The highways department is lazy about this. Either they ought to provide zebra crossings with signal safety or construct overhead bridges for the convenience of pedestrians’, said a senior police officer.