UAE based air carrier launches new flight service

Abu Dhabi: Low-budget air carrier based in Abu Dhabi, Air Arabia Abu Dhabi has announced new flight service. Air Arabia Abu Dhabi will operate direct flight service to Kuwait City.

The new daily flight service on the Abu Dhabi-Kuwait City will begin from October 31. Passengers can now book their direct flights between Abu Dhabi and Kuwait through Air Arabia’s website, by calling the call centre or through travel agencies.

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi has expanded its network to reach 26 routes across the region since inception in 2020. The airline has now expanded its route to Kuwait, Beirut, Egypt, Bahrain, Azerbaijan, India, Bangladesh, Turkey, Nepal, Sudan, Pakistan, Oman, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Georgia and serves directly from Abu Dhabi International Airport.