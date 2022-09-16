UAE introduces 3000 new parking spaces

Abu Dhabi: The Integrated Transport Centre in Abu Dhabi has introduced more than 3,000 new parking spaces for motorcycles. The authority urged all motorcyclists to abide by the regulations and instructions for using public parking. They stress that motorcycles in a wrong parking will be subject to legal action.

‘These parking lots also contribute to reducing the random parking of motorcycles and enhancing the safety of the community, as 3,025 parking spaces have been completed in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, designated for motorcycles, until the end of last month,’ the ITC said in a statement.