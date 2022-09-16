Un-American & reckless’: Republicans are using migrants as pawns in politics

On Thursday morning, a new batch of migrants arrived in Washington, DC by bus from Texas. They were abandoned close to Kamala Harris’ residence, the US Naval Observatory. As Florida Governor Ron DeSantis claimed responsibility on Thursday for bringing two planeloads of illegal Venezuelan immigrants from Texas to affluent Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts, Republicans are emphasising immigration issues ahead of the November midterm elections.

The Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott launched a five-month-old operation that includes this. To exert pressure on Democrats on immigration was the goal. Republican governors are using immigrants as ‘political pawns’, the White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre responded. Around 50 of the migrants, including children, reportedly arrived on the island on Wednesday, according to news organisations.

‘A procedure is in place. There has been a procedure in place. There is a legitimate method for managing immigration and doing this. It is dishonourable, irresponsible, and morally wrong for Republican governors to meddle in that process and use immigrants as puppets in their political games ‘, said Jean-Pierre. Texas has bused more than 7,000 migrants to Washington, DC, and New York City since April, according to state data obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request, spending roughly $13 million on the operation.

Dylan Fernandes, according to a local state politician, ‘A chartered jet from Texas is dropping off immigrants on Martha’s Vineyard. Many people are lost and unsure of their location. They claim they were assured they would receive housing and employment’. President Joe Biden joined in and criticised the Republican measures in the meantime ‘manipulating people for political purposes. Simply put, what they’re doing is incorrect. It is not American. It’s careless,’ Biden made this statement during a Congressional Hispanic Caucus event on Thursday night.