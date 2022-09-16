Zimbabwe announces squad for T20 World Cup 2022

Harare: Zimbabwe announced their 15-member squad for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. Zimbabwe will face Ireland in the first of three Group B match played at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart, Tasmania on October 17. Next, they will face the West Indies on October 19 and then complete their first-round action against Scotland on October 21.

The top two teams from Group B will enter the Super 12 stage, along with the top two teams from Group A which features Sri Lanka, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands and Namibia. The top two teams from each of the two Super 12 groups will advance to the semi-finals.

Zimbabwe squad for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022:

Ervine Craig (captain), Burl Ryan, Chakabva Regis, Chatara Tendai, Evans Bradley, Jongwe Luke, Madande Clive, Madhevere Wessly, Masakadza Wellington, Munyonga Tony, Muzarabani Blessing, Ngarava Richard, Raza Sikandar, Shumba Milton, Williams Sean

Reserves: Chivanga Tanaka, Kaia Innocent, Kasuza Kevin, Marumani Tadiwanashe, Nyauchi Victor