20 injured as bus collides with truck in Jharsuguda, Odisha, 6 dead

On Friday, a bus carrying employees of a steel and power plant collided with a truck in Jharsuguda, Odisha, causing at least six deaths and 20 injuries. On the Sambalpur-Jharsuguda Biju Expressway, the event happened. The workers, according to the police, were travelling from the plant site back to Jharsuguda town aboard the bus.

The majority of the employees were seriously hurt in the accident, according to N Mohapatra, the deputy superintendent of police in Jharsuguda. The Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Science and Research (VIMSAR) in Burla received the injured workers. Additionally, the district headquarters hospital provided treatmnet for some of the workers.