‘Crimes of war committed in recaptured area’: Bodies tortured with ropes around their necks, limbs broken!

According to the Associated Press, authorities discovered torture facilities and mass graves in the areas that Ukrainian troops had taken back from Russian forces along the country’s northeastern border. The discovery of a mass grave with more than 400 victims in Izium was announced by the Ukrainian authorities on Friday. Volodymr Zelenskyy, the president of Ukraine, claimed on Friday that some of the victims had endured horrendous torture that included shattered limbs and ropes around their necks.

WAR CRIME BY INVADING PROOF

According to the officials, hundreds of bodies were discovered with their hands tied behind their backs and others with ropes over their necks. It was described as ‘evidence of war crime by invader’ by Zelenskyy. Zelenskyy created a film and gave a speech about it hours after the exhumations started to emphasise the gravity of the discovery. Over 440 burials were discovered there, but Zelenskyy claimed it was still unknown how many people were killed there. Metal detectors were used to check the area for explosives before the graves were dug. Workers were outfitted in rubber gloves and full-body suits. In a foggy pine woodland next to Izium, they dug the graves.

APPEAL TO FOREIGN POWERS TO SUPPLY WEAPONS

Volodymr Zelenskyy, the president of Ukraine, pleaded with other countries to increase their shipments of weaponry in an interview with Reuters. He claimed that how quickly they deliver weaponry will determine the outcome of the conflict. ‘There are currently 450 bodies in graves. However, there are also additional, numerous individual burials. tortured individuals. entire families in some regions’, added Zelenskiy. He continued by saying that hundreds of troops, kids, and adults from the general public had been tortured, shot, or killed by artillery shelling.

SCOPE OF THE KILLINGS MAY BE MUCH HIGHER

Ukrainian authorities added that as the inquiry has only just started, the number of fatalities may climb significantly. Oleg Kotenko, a representative of the Ukrainian ministry charged with reintegrating occupied territory, stated that ‘the brutal truth indicates that the number of fatalities in Izium may be several times larger than the Bucha catastrophe’.

In the meantime, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Friday that despite a recent win for Ukrainian forces in the Kharkiv region, it was still too early to declare that the conflict was turning. Zelenskyy claimed in an interview with Reuters that the speedy transfer of foreign weaponry to Ukraine is essential to the war’s conclusion.