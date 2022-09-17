Flash floods in central Italy claim at least 10 lives.

Authorities in the central Italian province of Marche reported on Friday that at least 10 people had died as a result of intense overnight rains and flooding, and they were still looking for three persons who were still missing.

Residents in Cantiano, a village near the nearby Umbria area, were seen cleaning the streets of mud after torrential rains swept through many towns, leaving a path of stranded and damaged cars.

According to neighbourhood resident Luciana Agostinelli, fMy fruit business has been flipped upside down.’

According to the civil protection office, 400 millimetres (15.75 inches) of rain fell in two to three hours, which is a third of the annual average.

According to Ludovico Caverni, mayor of Serra Sant’Abbondio, another community affected by the floods, ‘It was like an earthquake.’

Fabrizio Curcio, the head of the national civil protection agency, met with local officials in Ancona, the capital of Marche, to inspect the damage while party leaders running for office in Italy’s September 25 election showed their support.