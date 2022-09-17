Four eagles saved from smugglers by BSF personnel in south Bengal

Four eagles were rescued from smugglers by Border Security Force (BSF) personnel in West Bengal. The four birds were saved from the hands of smugglers by BSF forces of the 82 battalion stationed in the border outpost of Gongra under the South Bengal Frontier on Friday around 4:10 am in response to a tip.

The on-duty jawans noticed some suspicious activity on the border. The smugglers left a wooden box behind when they fled after spotting the police approach them. Four birds emerged from the box when the troops opened it. These rare birds were brought to India by smugglers from Bangladesh.

The forest department in Krishnanagar has collected the rescued birds. The BSF has previously done these operations in the state. They rescued nine exotic wild swans that were being smuggled into India from Bangladesh a few months ago.