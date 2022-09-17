Fourth year IIT-Madras student found dead in hostel room

IIT Madras student, aged 21, was found dead in his hostel room on Thursday. According to the police, the deceased was a fourth-year undergraduate aeronautical engineering student.

The police said that during their first investigation, they discovered that the student had backlogs and was apparently anxious about them. The authorities suspect suicide.

The incident occurred around 6.10 pm. His parents had called him but found no response. The door was locked from the inside when his companion tried to open. He busted open the door after informing other students and warden.

THe official said that a case was registered under section 174 of the CrPC. The body is at the Royapettah Government Hospital.

In a statement, the IIT management expressed their profound shock and agony. ‘The parents of the student have been informed and they are on their way to Chennai. We request everyone to respect the privacy of the family at this unfortunate moment. The institute expresses its heartfelt condolences and shares the grief of the friends and family of the student’, the statement said.