France denies that it might stop sending power to Italy

As Europe struggles with an energy crisis, France on Saturday denied reports that the state-controlled utility EDF had warned Italy that it might stop exporting power to the nation. France also reaffirmed its commitment to “solidarity” with its neighbours.

The French government’s energy-saving initiatives may result in a two-year suspension of electricity exports, according to an earlier Saturday story in the Italian newspaper La Repubblica.

A representative for the Italian Ecological Transition Ministry verified a communication to the ministry in response to a question regarding the la Repubblica report, adding that ‘the problem has been known for months due to France’s troubles with its nuclear power reactors.’

Naturally, there is no guarantee that this would occur, but in order to be ready, the ministry personnel have been working on various scenarios for months, the spokeswoman said.