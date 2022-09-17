‘French Spiderman’ marks turning 60 by climbing tower in Paris

Alain Robert, a free climber known as the ‘French Spiderman,’ accomplished a goal he had set for himself once he turned 60 on Saturday by climbing a 48-story skyscraper in Paris.

Robert, who was wearing red, held up his arms as he ascended the 187-metre (613-foot) Tour TotalEnergies structure, which dominates the La Defense commercial sector of the French city.

‘I want to convey to everyone that ageing is nothing. You can still be athletic, active, and do amazing things,’ Robert, who turned 60 last month, stated.