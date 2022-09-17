House collapses in Delhi’s Johripur Extension, 7 rescued, 2 dead

On Friday, a building that was undergoing renovations fell in North East Delhi’s Gokulpuri neighbourhood. At least nine individuals, including a woman, were trapped under the debris, but seven of them were rescued. They are receiving care at Guru Tegh Bahadur Hospital.

Two people were found dead under the rubble of the structure that fell at approximately 11.50 am. After receiving the information, the Gokulpuri Police Station team members, the Delhi Fire Department, and the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) hurried to the scene at 123/124, Gali Number- 12, Johripur Extension.

The DCP for North East Delhi states that rescue attempts continued till the evening to free two additional people who were mired deep inside the rubble. Later, under the wreckage, the corpses, including one of a child, were recovered. Harshit (17) and Mukesh (20), both residents of Loni, Ghaziabad, have been confirmed as the deceased.

It was discovered during the first investigation that the house was undergoing renovations. At the Gokulpuri Police Station, a case has been launched under the pertinent provisions. Additional investigation is underway.