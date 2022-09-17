Hungary to submit new laws to release EU funds

According to the chief of staff for Prime Minister Viktor Orban, new laws will be submitted to parliament by next week in an effort to resolve a dispute with the European Commission and grant Hungary access to EU money.

According to two officials speaking to Reuters on Wednesday, the EU executive will recommend suspending billions of euros intended for Hungary due to corruption concerns. This would be the first such action taken against Orban.

A sizable majority of EU parliamentarians voted on Thursday to denounce the harm done to Hungary’s democracy by veteran Orban, who has been in office since 2010, increasing pressure on the group to stop funding the former communist nation.

Budapest has stated that it will establish an anti-corruption authority and a working group with non-governmental organisations to oversee the spending of EU funding in an effort to break the impasse that has put pressure on the forint and bond markets.

Gergely Gulyas stated during a press conference that ‘the government has either accepted the requests of the European Commission, or, in the areas where we could not accept them, we have managed to establish a compromise that is suitable to both parties.’

He added that Orban’s government would seek parliament to pass the pertinent legislation using a fast-track procedure, saying, ‘At today’s meeting the cabinet has considered and approved them.’