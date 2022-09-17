Indian Railways cancels 160 trains: Full list

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has fully cancelled 119 trains and partially cancelled 41 trains today. These trains scheduled to depart today were cancelled due to operational and maintenance works.

The list of cancelled trains comprises trains running from several cities including Kanpur, Asansol, Howrah, Rampur, Sitapur and more.

List of fully cancelled trains:

01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01620 , 01623 , 01885 , 01886 , 03047 , 03048 , 03085 , 03086 , 03094 , 03592 , 04129 , 04130 , 04181 , 04182 , 04194 , 04551 , 04552 , 04601 , 04602 , 04699 , 05031 , 05032 , 05091 , 05092 , 05334 , 05366 , 05453 , 05454 , 05459 , 05460 , 06663 , 06664 , 06977 , 07282 , 07464 , 07628 , 07630 , 07781 , 07783 , 07888 , 08263 , 08276 , 08278 , 08429 , 08430 , 08747 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 09484 , 10101 , 10102 , 11265 , 11266 , 11651 , 11652 , 12705 , 12706 , 13010 , 13020 , 13022 , 13024 , 13032 , 13044 , 13045 , 13046 , 13106 , 13152 , 13160 , 13180 , 13186 , 17257 , 17258 , 17267 , 17268 , 18206 , 18233 , 18234 , 18235 , 18236 , 18247 , 18248 , 20948 , 20949 , 22165 , 22868 , 31411 , 31414 , 31423 , 31432 , 31711 , 31712 , 33657 , 33658 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 37741 , 37746 , 52544 , 52591 , 52594 , 72451 , 72452

The national transporter has requested passengers to check train details by visiting https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes or NTES app.

4 simple steps to check if your train is cancelled:

Visit indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of journey

Next, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen

Click on Cancelled Trains option

Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details as per requirement